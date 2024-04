Held Hostage by Hamas for 51 Days

Aviva Siegel was among the more than 200 Israelis taken hostage by Hamas on October 7th. She was held 51 days before being released. Her husband, Keith, who is a U.S. citizen, is still being held in Gaza. We hear about Aviva Siegel's time in captivity and her advocacy for the release of Keith and the remaining hostages.



