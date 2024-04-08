Why companies spin off
Why companies spin off
Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images
General Electric has been staggering along for years as a conglomerate. But recently, it's turned to a popular strategy to unlock new value ... spinning off. Just last week, GE spun off its clean energy business into a new company: GE Vernova. On today's show, we explore what a spin off is and why companies do them.
Related Episodes:
What happened to GE?
For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.
Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.