Why companies spin off

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

General Electric has been staggering along for years as a conglomerate. But recently, it's turned to a popular strategy to unlock new value ... spinning off. Just last week, GE spun off its clean energy business into a new company: GE Vernova. On today's show, we explore what a spin off is and why companies do them.



Related Episodes:

What happened to GE?



For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.