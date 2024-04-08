Accessibility links
GE spins off: will it unlock hidden value? : The Indicator from Planet Money General Electric has been staggering along for years as a conglomerate. But recently, it's turned to a popular strategy to unlock new value: spinning off. Just last week, GE spun off its clean energy business into a new company: GE Vernova. On today's show, we explore what a spin off is and why companies do them.

Related Episodes:
What happened to GE?

For sponsor-free episodes of The Indicator from Planet Money, subscribe to Planet Money+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.

Music by Drop Electric. Find us: TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Newsletter.

The Indicator from Planet Money

Why companies spin off

A drone show in advance of General Electric splitting into three companies: GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and GE Healthcare Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images hide caption

Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

A drone show in advance of General Electric splitting into three companies: GE Aerospace, GE Vernova, and GE Healthcare

Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

