Fresh Air Andrew Scott On 'Ripley,' 'Fleabag' & More Andrew Scott On 'Ripley,' 'Fleabag' & More Listen · 44:56 44:56 Andrew Scott (best known as "hot priest" from Fleabag) plays con artist Tom Ripley in the Netflix adaptation of The Talented Mr. Ripley. He says his job is to advocate for his characters, not judge them. He spoke with Terry Gross about finding soul in comedy and lightness in drama.



Also, Lloyd Schwartz shares a little-known history of "soundies."