From home runs to pitches, how physics powers baseball : Short Wave It's baseball season! And when we here at Short Wave think of baseball, we naturally think of physics. To get the inside scoop on the physics of baseball, like how to hit a home run, we talk to Frederic Bertley, CEO and President of the Center of Science and Industry, a science museum in Columbus, Ohio. He also talks to host Regina G. Barber about how climate change is affecting the game.

Interested in the science of other sports? Email us at shortwave@npr.org — we'd love to hear from you.

Short Wave

How climate change and physics affect baseball, America's favorite pastime

Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres throws a pitch during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on April 2, 2024 in San Diego, California. Brandon Sloter/Getty Images hide caption

Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres throws a pitch during the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Petco Park on April 2, 2024 in San Diego, California.

Brandon Sloter/Getty Images

This episode was produced by Berly McCoy and Rachel Carlson. It was edited and fact-checked by Rebecca Ramirez. Patrick Murray was the audio engineer.