Middle East After 6 months, there is no sign of a resolution to the Israel-Hamas war After 6 months, there is no sign of a resolution to the Israel-Hamas war Listen · 3:37 3:37 Cease-fire talks in Egypt have failed to yield a new pause in fighting. Israel has withdrawn a significant number of troops from Gaza, and allowed in some humanitarian aid.