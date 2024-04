Calif. bill would give workers the right to ignore after-hours messages from work Assemblyman Matt Haney proposed a measure that would give the state's residents the right to ignore after hour messages. The bill's already facing some opposition.

National Calif. bill would give workers the right to ignore after-hours messages from work Calif. bill would give workers the right to ignore after-hours messages from work Listen · 0:28 0:28 Assemblyman Matt Haney proposed a measure that would give the state's residents the right to ignore after hour messages. The bill's already facing some opposition. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor