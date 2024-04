Cash shortage in Gaza: banks have been bombed and power cut to ATMs A lack of cash in Gaza has made daily life even more difficult, as people are unable to purchase desperately needed food and other supplies.

A lack of cash in Gaza has made daily life even more difficult, as people are unable to purchase desperately needed food and other supplies.