Ex-Md. governor criticized for pushing for larger ships at the Port of Baltimore NPR's Leila Fadel talks to reporter Lucy Dean Stockton of The Lever, an investigative news outlet, about former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's complicated role in Baltimore's port development.

National Ex-Md. governor criticized for pushing for larger ships at the Port of Baltimore Ex-Md. governor criticized for pushing for larger ships at the Port of Baltimore Listen · 4:37 4:37 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to reporter Lucy Dean Stockton of The Lever, an investigative news outlet, about former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's complicated role in Baltimore's port development. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor