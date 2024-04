Rwanda holds a week of commemorations marking 30th anniversary of 1994 genocide As Rwanda marks three decades since the genocide, President Paul Kagame says the international community failed them. An estimated 800,000 people were killed by government-backed extremists.

Africa Rwanda holds a week of commemorations marking 30th anniversary of 1994 genocide Rwanda holds a week of commemorations marking 30th anniversary of 1994 genocide Listen · 2:48 2:48 As Rwanda marks three decades since the genocide, President Paul Kagame says the international community failed them. An estimated 800,000 people were killed by government-backed extremists. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor