50 years later, Hank Aaron's famous hit that broke Babe Ruth's record It was 50 years ago, April 8, 1974 when slugger Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth's home run record. It's one of the most famous moments in baseball history. The pitcher that day, Al Downing, reflects on it.

Listen · 4:51