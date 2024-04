A look at Biden's new plan for student debt relief The Biden administration has announced the details of a new plan for student debt relief, this time targeting specific groups of borrowers.

Education A look at Biden's new plan for student debt relief A look at Biden's new plan for student debt relief Listen · 3:34 3:34 The Biden administration has announced the details of a new plan for student debt relief, this time targeting specific groups of borrowers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor