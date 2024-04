Millions across the U.S. looked to the skies today for the solar eclipse Millions of people flocked to see Monday's total solar eclipse from Texas to Maine. Clouds kept some from enjoying the celestial spectacle but others were wowed by the amazing view.

National Millions across the U.S. looked to the skies today for the solar eclipse Millions across the U.S. looked to the skies today for the solar eclipse Listen · 3:38 3:38 Millions of people flocked to see Monday's total solar eclipse from Texas to Maine. Clouds kept some from enjoying the celestial spectacle but others were wowed by the amazing view. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor