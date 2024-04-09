Eugene Hoshiko/AP
People walk by a poster to promote the movie "Oppenheimer" Friday, March 29, 2024, in Tokyo. "Oppenheimer" finally premiered in the nation where two cities were obliterated 79 years ago by the nuclear weapons invented by the American scientist who was the subject of the Oscar-winning film. Japanese filmgoers' reactions understandably were mixed and highly emotional.
Understandably, a movie about the man who steered the development of atomic bombs is seen differently in a country where some 200,000 people were killed by those bombs. "Oppenheimer" opened in Japan 8 months after premiering in the U.S. Our reporter talks to movie goers in Nagasaki, Japan.