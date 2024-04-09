Boots with the spurs: 'Cowboy Carter' and the need for validation

Enlarge this image Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment/Courtesy of the artist Blair Caldwell/Parkwood Entertainment/Courtesy of the artist

Grab your cowboy hat, and saddle up that horse, because Beyoncé's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter is here. So far, the album has spurred praise, criticism, and questions about what the actual goal of this project is and how it fits into the Renaissance trilogy. To get into all of that, Brittany joined NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour to discuss whether this foray into country is an exercise in experimentation or industry validation.