Alison Brie

Alison Brie is a very talented actor, more than capable in both comedy and drama.

Take her two breakthrough roles from the mid-aughts – Trudy Campbell in Mad Men and Annie Edison in Community. Both roles are very different from each other, but she absolutely nails the nuances of each one.

That range and commitment has continued throughout the course of her career. In the physically demanding GLOW she learned how to wrestle for the part. On the big screen she's starred in films like Promising Young Woman, The Lego Movie and The Post.

These days, you can see her on the new show Apples Never Fall. It's a crime drama based on the best selling mystery novel of the same name. The drama follows four adult siblings, as they piece together the mystery behind their mother's disappearance.

Alison joins us to talk about the series Apples Never Fall, and her own relationship with true crime media. We get into her time growing up in South Pasadena and what she learned about herself while working on GLOW. Does she think the long-awaited Community movie is actually happening?