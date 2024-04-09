Songs to make you laugh, with 'Weird Al' Yankovic

toggle caption Paul McConnell/Getty Images

Since April is National Humor Month, it seemed only fitting to play a mix of some of the funniest songs of all time; and who better to help put that mix together than "Weird Al Yankovic?"

On this week's show, the comedian and song-spoofer-extraordinaire joins host Robin Hilton and NPR's Stephen Thompson to share classics like Tom Lehrer's "The Elements" to more fringe discoveries like "Just A Temp" by The Hazzards, "Going to Pasadena" from Fun With Animals and more.

Featured artists and songs:

1. Tonio K: "H-A-T-R-E-D"

2. Robbie Fulks: "Fountains of Wayne Hotline"

3. Tenacious D: "Tribute"

4. Spike Jones: "Der Fuehrer's Face"

5. Bill Oddie: "BLIMPHT"

6. The Hazzards: "Just A Temp"

7. Garfunkel and Oates: "Google"

8. Tom Lehrer: "The Elements"

9. Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Erika Henningsen, Ashley Park & Busy Philipps: "Famous 5eva"

10. Flight of the Conchords: "Hiphopopotamus Vs. Rhymenocerous (Featuring Rhymenocerous And The Hiphopapoatumus)"

11. Shel Silverstein: "Sarah Cynthia Sylvia Stout Would Not Take The Garbage Out"

12. Weird Al: "One More Minute"

13. Weird Al: "The Saga Continues"

14. Bad Lip Reading: "Seagulls! (Stop It Now)"

15. Fun With Animals: "Goin' To Pasadena"

16. Spinal Tap: "Big Bottoms"

17. The Lonely Island: "Lazy Sunday"