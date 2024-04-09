Accessibility links
Internet Brain & The Age Of Overthinking : Fresh Air Linguist Amanda Montell says our brains are overloaded with a constant stream of information that stokes our innate tendency to believe conspiracy theories and mysticism. Her book is The Age of Magical Overthinking.

Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews Lionel Shriver's new novel, Mania.

Subscribe to the Fresh Air newsletter for a peek behind-the-scenes at whyy.org/freshair

For sponsor-free episodes of Fresh Air — and exclusive weekly bonus episodes, too — subscribe to Fresh Air+ via Apple Podcasts or at https://plus.npr.org/freshair

Fresh Air

Internet Brain & The Age Of Overthinking

Internet Brain & The Age Of Overthinking

Listen · 45:11
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1197964775/1243713190" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Linguist Amanda Montell says our brains are overloaded with a constant stream of information that stokes our innate tendency to believe conspiracy theories and mysticism. Her book is The Age of Magical Overthinking.

Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews Lionel Shriver's new novel, Mania.

Subscribe to the Fresh Air newsletter for a peek behind-the-scenes at whyy.org/freshair

For sponsor-free episodes of Fresh Air — and exclusive weekly bonus episodes, too — subscribe to Fresh Air+ via Apple Podcasts or at https://plus.npr.org/freshair