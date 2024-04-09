Internet Brain & The Age Of Overthinking

Linguist Amanda Montell says our brains are overloaded with a constant stream of information that stokes our innate tendency to believe conspiracy theories and mysticism. Her book is The Age of Magical Overthinking.



Also, Maureen Corrigan reviews Lionel Shriver's new novel, Mania.



