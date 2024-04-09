Listen to Hermanos Gutiérrez's hypnotic guitar interplay

Set List "El Bueno y el Malo"

"Thunderbird"

"Tres Hermanos"

"Esperanza"

Today on World Cafe, Hermanos Gutiérrez perform a gorgeous, blissed-out set recorded at last year's AMERICANAFEST in Nashville.

The band, headed by brothers Alejandro and Estevan Gutiérrez, play songs from their critically acclaimed 2022 record, El Bueno y el Malo. That album was nominated for album of the year at the 2023 Americana Music Honors & Awards, and it earned the guitar duo a spot on this year's Coachella lineup.

Chill out to the band's hypnotic guitar interplay while we eagerly await their forthcoming record Sonido Cósmico, out on June 14.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Will Loftus. The web story was created by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod. Our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson.