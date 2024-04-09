What's Next For Women's Basketball After This Year's March Madness

Enlarge this image toggle caption Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Millions of people have watched the NCAA women's basketball tournament over the past few weeks, and the last three rounds of the tournament have sold out and set viewership records, especially games involving the Iowa Hawkeyes and their star point guard Caitlin Clark.

Iowa faced off against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Sunday, and South Carolina pulled ahead in the second half to win it all, 87-75.

We talk about how the women's March Madness tournament got so big this year and the role Clark and other star players like Angel Reese of LSU played in turning out an unprecedented audience.



What's next for women's basketball at the collegiate and professional levels after this year's burst of enthusiasm and viewership

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.