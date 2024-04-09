Accessibility links
What's Next For Women's Basketball After This Year's March Madness : 1A Millions of people watched the NCAA women's basketball tournament over the past few weeks. The last three rounds of the tournament sold out and set viewership records, especially games involving the Iowa Hawkeyes and their star point guard, Caitlin Clark.

On Sunday, Iowa faced off against the undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks in the most-watched basketball game on ESPN since 2019. South Carolina pulled ahead in the second half to win it all, 87-75.

We talk about how the women's March Madness tournament got so big this year and the role Clark and other star players, like Angel Reese of LSU, played in turning out an unprecedented audience.

What's next for women's basketball at the collegiate and professional levels after this year's burst of enthusiasm and viewership?

1A

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots a three point basket over Bree Hall of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship in Cleveland, Ohio. Gregory Shamus/Getty Images hide caption

Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes shoots a three point basket over Bree Hall of the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first half during the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship in Cleveland, Ohio.

