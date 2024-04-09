Learning To Live As Neighbors In The Shadow Of A Brutal, Violent History

Enlarge this image toggle caption Jacques Nkinzingabo/NPR Jacques Nkinzingabo/NPR

Many of us don't have the opportunity to handpick our neighbors. We buy or rent a place in a neighborhood with good schools or an easy commute.



Some of us become friends with those who live nearby, others of us never talk to our neighbors at all. For most though, we co-exist.



In the midst of a brutal civil war, neighbors killed their neighbors simply because of who they were.



Thirty years ago this month, that wasn't the case in Rwanda.



We visit a Rwandan village where how neighbors live alongside one another is deliberate, and complicated.



For sponsor-free episodes of Consider This, sign up for Consider This+ via Apple Podcasts or at plus.npr.org.



Email us at considerthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Matt Ozug and Brianna Scott. It was edited by Tinbete Ermyas and Courtney Dorning. Our executive producer is Sami Yenigun.