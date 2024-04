Trump says abortion bans should be left to the states to decide NPR's A Martinez talks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, who served as a Justice Department spokesperson under President Trump, about the ex-president's evolving position on abortion.

Politics Trump says abortion bans should be left to the states to decide Trump says abortion bans should be left to the states to decide Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's A Martinez talks to Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, who served as a Justice Department spokesperson under President Trump, about the ex-president's evolving position on abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor