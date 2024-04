Will Trump's abortion announcement help or hurt him in the election? Former President Trump declined to back nationwide abortion ban, and said it should be left to the states. The GOP struggles to define itself on the issue of abortion.

Politics Will Trump's abortion announcement help or hurt him in the election? Will Trump's abortion announcement help or hurt him in the election? Audio will be available later today. Former President Trump declined to back nationwide abortion ban, and said it should be left to the states. The GOP struggles to define itself on the issue of abortion. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor