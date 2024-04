Bipartisan group wants limits on presidential powers to deploy troops within the U.S. NPR's A Martinez talks to NYU law professor Bob Bauer, a former White House counsel and President Biden's personal attorney, who's part of a group calling on Congress to reform the Insurrection Act.

