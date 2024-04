Vatican says surrogacy and gender theory are 'grave threats' to human dignity The Vatican has issued a doctrine on human dignity, and what it calls grave violations — including gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy

Religion Vatican says surrogacy and gender theory are 'grave threats' to human dignity Vatican says surrogacy and gender theory are 'grave threats' to human dignity Audio will be available later today. The Vatican has issued a doctrine on human dignity, and what it calls grave violations — including gender-affirming surgery and surrogacy Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor