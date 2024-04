1983 hit 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' surges on the Spotify charts Bonnie Tyler's hit turned up when people were searching for songs to put together for an eclipse play list. Her song was No. 1 for four weeks in 1983, and got new life in 2017 because of an eclipse.

Bonnie Tyler's hit turned up when people were searching for songs to put together for an eclipse play list. Her song was No. 1 for four weeks in 1983, and got new life in 2017 because of an eclipse.