Despite widespread support for clemency, Missouri will execute death row inmate Missouri's governor has denied clemency for Brian Dorsey, who is scheduled to be executed Tuesday night. The decision comes as dozens, including prison workers, call for his life to be saved.

National Despite widespread support for clemency, Missouri will execute death row inmate Despite widespread support for clemency, Missouri will execute death row inmate Audio will be available later today. Missouri's governor has denied clemency for Brian Dorsey, who is scheduled to be executed Tuesday night. The decision comes as dozens, including prison workers, call for his life to be saved. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor