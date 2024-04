Contrarian Lionel Shriver deftly satirizes anti-intellectualism in 'Mania' Shriver's new novel is one of her best. It takes place in an alternative America, where the last acceptable bias — discrimination against people considered not so smart — is being stamped out.

Review Book Reviews Contrarian Lionel Shriver deftly satirizes anti-intellectualism in 'Mania' Contrarian Lionel Shriver deftly satirizes anti-intellectualism in 'Mania' Listen · 7:42 7:42 Shriver's new novel is one of her best. It takes place in an alternative America, where the last acceptable bias — discrimination against people considered not so smart — is being stamped out. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor