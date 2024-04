Hundreds of aid trucks are entering Gaza as Israel faces pressure to allow them in The number of trucks delivering food and other humanitarian aid to Gaza has surged in the past 24 hours. Distribution remains a difficult challenge.

Politics Hundreds of aid trucks are entering Gaza as Israel faces pressure to allow them in Hundreds of aid trucks are entering Gaza as Israel faces pressure to allow them in Listen · 3:38 3:38 The number of trucks delivering food and other humanitarian aid to Gaza has surged in the past 24 hours. Distribution remains a difficult challenge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor