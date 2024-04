A political divide along gender lines is growing in South Korea Young men and women are politically drifting apart across the developed world. The growing political gender divide in South Korea is making experts worried about the country's future.

Asia A political divide along gender lines is growing in South Korea A political divide along gender lines is growing in South Korea Listen · 4:44 4:44 Young men and women are politically drifting apart across the developed world. The growing political gender divide in South Korea is making experts worried about the country's future. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor