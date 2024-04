Show creator Larry David learns a lesson from 'Seinfeld' for 'Curb' finale In the finale of Curb Your Enthusiasm, characters from previous seasons testify to Larry David's selfish behavior. This mirrors the last episode of Seinfeld, which David helped create.

