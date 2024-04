Norfolk Southern settles for $600 million in last year's Ohio train derailment Norfolk Southern agrees to a $600 million settlement of a class lawsuit related to its fiery train derailment that occurred in Eastern Ohio just over a year ago.

National Norfolk Southern settles for $600 million in last year's Ohio train derailment Norfolk Southern settles for $600 million in last year's Ohio train derailment Listen · 3:34 3:34 Norfolk Southern agrees to a $600 million settlement of a class lawsuit related to its fiery train derailment that occurred in Eastern Ohio just over a year ago. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor