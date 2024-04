Haiti is close to reaching a transitional council — but violence and hunger rage on NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jean-Martin Bauer of the World Food Programme about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

World Haiti is close to reaching a transitional council — but violence and hunger rage on Haiti is close to reaching a transitional council — but violence and hunger rage on Listen · 3:45 3:45 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Jean-Martin Bauer of the World Food Programme about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Haiti. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor