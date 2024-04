Muslim politicians in the U.K. have faced Islamophobia through Ramadan In the U.K., Muslim politicians are getting verbal abuse. Many worry the government's new "extremism" definition targets them. Watching Gaza, it's an especially difficult Ramadan.

