Why the EU is investigating China's wind turbines

Europe wants clean energy, but it's struggling to compete with the low cost of China's green technology. The EU just announced it's investigating the subsidies received by Chinese wind turbine suppliers, which play a part in those low costs.



On today's episode, we speak with Margrethe Vestager, the European Commissioner for Competition, about how the EU is trying to build and maintain a competitive green tech industry in the face of low-price Chinese imports. And we ask how the U.S.'s climate industrial policy fits into all this action.



