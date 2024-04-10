The High Pressure Experiments That Made D-Day : Fresh Air What happens to the body in the deep sea? You need oxygen to survive, but too much oxygen can be deadly. Also, if you rise to the surface too quickly, nitrogen bubbles can form in your body and kill you. We'll talk with author and scientist Rachel Lance, who has conducted research for the military, using a hyperbaric chamber in which the air and the pressure can be controlled to mimic what divers and submarines are exposed to. Her new book is about the scientists whose dangerous experiments about underwater pressure and injury were critical to the success of D-Day. It's called Chamber Divers.



David Bianculli reviews the new series Franklin, starring Michael Douglas as Ben Franklin.

Fresh Air The High Pressure Experiments That Made D-Day The High Pressure Experiments That Made D-Day Listen · 44:32 44:32 What happens to the body in the deep sea? You need oxygen to survive, but too much oxygen can be deadly. Also, if you rise to the surface too quickly, nitrogen bubbles can form in your body and kill you. We'll talk with author and scientist Rachel Lance, who has conducted research for the military, using a hyperbaric chamber in which the air and the pressure can be controlled to mimic what divers and submarines are exposed to. Her new book is about the scientists whose dangerous experiments about underwater pressure and injury were critical to the success of D-Day. It's called Chamber Divers.



David Bianculli reviews the new series Franklin, starring Michael Douglas as Ben Franklin. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor