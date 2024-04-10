Brigitte Calls Me Baby is riding a retro rock and roll wave

Enlarge this image toggle caption Scarlet Page/Courtesy of the artist Scarlet Page/Courtesy of the artist

Set List "Impressively Average"

"Eddie My Love"

"I Wanna Die in the Suburbs"

It's hard to believe that Brigitte Calls Me Baby frontman Wes Leavins grew up in a quiet city in east Texas.

Leavins has the kind of swoon-worthy voice and on-stage swagger that suggests he was always destined for bright lights and throngs of screaming fans. Now based in Chicago, Leavins and his band are taking over stages with their debut EP, This House is Made of Corners, plus the much-anticipated full-length that's on the way.

YouTube

In this session, Leavins talks about growing up in Port Arthur, Texas, and the two Elvis-related opportunities that helped kick off his music career. He also talks about being called "baby" by the world's most famous Brigitte.

This episode of World Cafe was produced and edited by Miguel Perez. Our senior producer is Kimberly Junod and our engineer is Chris Williams. Our programming and booking coordinator is Chelsea Johnson and our line producer is Will Loftus.