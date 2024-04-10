Accessibility links
Driverless 18-Wheelers Are Hitting The Roads In Texas. How Are They Being Regulated? : 1A We're hitting the open road.

There are an estimated 3.5 million freight drivers in the U.S., according to the American Trucking Association.

But some of those big rigs could soon be going driverless. Automated 18-wheelers are already hauling freight in Dallas.

What's being done to keep those of us sharing the road with these road-bots safe?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Connect with us. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.

1A

Driverless 18-Wheelers Are Hitting The Roads In Texas. How Are They Being Regulated?

Driverless 18-Wheelers Are Hitting The Roads In Texas. How Are They Being Regulated?

Listen · 34:32
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1198910637/1243929514" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Detail picture of the United States and Texas flag during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. Brennan Asplen/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

Detail picture of the United States and Texas flag during the second round of the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.

Brennan Asplen/Getty Images

We're hitting the open road.

There are an estimated 3.5 million freight drivers in the U.S., according to the American Trucking Association.

But some of those big rigs could soon be going driverless. Automated 18-wheelers are already hauling freight in Dallas.

What's being done to keep those of us sharing the road with these road-bots safe?

Find more of our programs online. Listen to 1A sponsor-free by signing up for 1A+ at plus.npr.org/the1a.