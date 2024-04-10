Driverless 18-Wheelers Are Hitting The Roads In Texas. How Are They Being Regulated?
Brennan Asplen/Getty Images
We're hitting the open road.
There are an estimated 3.5 million freight drivers in the U.S., according to the American Trucking Association.
But some of those big rigs could soon be going driverless. Automated 18-wheelers are already hauling freight in Dallas.
What's being done to keep those of us sharing the road with these road-bots safe?
