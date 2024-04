Trump outlines his policy on abortion in a posting on Truth Social Former President Donald Trump declined to endorse a nationwide abortion ban and said abortion policy should be left up to the states.

Politics Trump outlines his policy on abortion in a posting on Truth Social Trump outlines his policy on abortion in a posting on Truth Social Listen · 3:51 3:51 Former President Donald Trump declined to endorse a nationwide abortion ban and said abortion policy should be left up to the states. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor