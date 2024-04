Iran vows revenge on Israel after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute, which advocates for what it calls a less militaristic American foreign policy, about the impact Iran's threats might have on a Gaza.

Middle East Iran vows revenge on Israel after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria Iran vows revenge on Israel after an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria Listen · 4:54 4:54 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Trita Parsi of the Quincy Institute, which advocates for what it calls a less militaristic American foreign policy, about the impact Iran's threats might have on a Gaza. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor