All eyes were on Yellen during China trip. People noticed she's good with chopsticks U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up a trip to China to mend bilateral ties, but Chinese citizens cared far more about what she ate — and how.

Asia All eyes were on Yellen during China trip. People noticed she's good with chopsticks All eyes were on Yellen during China trip. People noticed she's good with chopsticks Listen · 2:25 2:25 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen wrapped up a trip to China to mend bilateral ties, but Chinese citizens cared far more about what she ate — and how. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor