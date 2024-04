School shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are sentenced to 10-15 years The parents of a teenager who killed four students in a 2021 Michigan school shooting have each been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

National School shooter's parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are sentenced to 10-15 years

The parents of a teenager who killed four students in a 2021 Michigan school shooting have each been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter.