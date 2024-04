A very rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 has sold for a record setting $6 million The issue is known to comic book fans for introducing the character of Superman. Although 200,000 copies of the comic were printed in 1938, the auction house says only about 100 copies still exist.

Business A very rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 has sold for a record setting $6 million A very rare copy of Action Comics No. 1 has sold for a record setting $6 million Listen · 0:28 0:28 The issue is known to comic book fans for introducing the character of Superman. Although 200,000 copies of the comic were printed in 1938, the auction house says only about 100 copies still exist. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor