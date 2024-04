Why Alabama refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act As rural hospitals struggle to stay open, Alabama politicians remain opposed to expanding Medicaid to help them — and people in need of care.

National Why Alabama refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act Why Alabama refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act Audio will be available later today. As rural hospitals struggle to stay open, Alabama politicians remain opposed to expanding Medicaid to help them — and people in need of care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor