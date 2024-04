Why Alabama refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act As rural hospitals struggle to stay open, Alabama politicians remain opposed to expanding Medicaid to help them — and people in need of care.

National Why Alabama refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act Why Alabama refuses to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act Listen · 3:58 3:58 As rural hospitals struggle to stay open, Alabama politicians remain opposed to expanding Medicaid to help them — and people in need of care. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor