Rapper J. Cole apologizes for Kendrick Lamar dis track Does an apology from J. Cole signal an end to a months-long feud involving the Grammy winner, Kendrick Lamar and Drake? NPR's Michel Martin talks to Justin Tinsley, senior culture writer for Andscape.

Music News Rapper J. Cole apologizes for Kendrick Lamar dis track Rapper J. Cole apologizes for Kendrick Lamar dis track Listen · 3:49 3:49 Does an apology from J. Cole signal an end to a months-long feud involving the Grammy winner, Kendrick Lamar and Drake? NPR's Michel Martin talks to Justin Tinsley, senior culture writer for Andscape. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor