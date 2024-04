Here are the White House's plans to limit PFAS in water systems NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ali Zaidi, President Biden's national climate advisor, about the first ever national standards on the amount of PFAS in drinking water.

Environment Here are the White House's plans to limit PFAS in water systems Here are the White House's plans to limit PFAS in water systems Listen · 4:14 4:14 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ali Zaidi, President Biden's national climate advisor, about the first ever national standards on the amount of PFAS in drinking water. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor