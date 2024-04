How the Gaza war is evolving: Fighting has gone down The fighting in Gaza is down sharply. Israel has withdrawn most of its troops. Hamas has suffered heavy losses. Months of high-intensity battles have now given way to a low-intensity conflict.

Middle East