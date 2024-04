Only two survivors of the Tulsa Massacre remain. They want reparations The two only survivors of the Tulsa Massacre more than 100 years ago want to sue for reparations. They hope the Oklahoma Supreme Court will grant them a trial.

National Only two survivors of the Tulsa Massacre remain. They want reparations Only two survivors of the Tulsa Massacre remain. They want reparations Listen · 3:35 3:35 The two only survivors of the Tulsa Massacre more than 100 years ago want to sue for reparations. They hope the Oklahoma Supreme Court will grant them a trial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor