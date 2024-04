For the first time, NCAA women's basketball championship drew more viewers than men's A record number of people watched NCAA women's basketball this year. The Iowa-South Carolina game average almost 19 million viewers.

Sports For the first time, NCAA women's basketball championship drew more viewers than men's For the first time, NCAA women's basketball championship drew more viewers than men's Listen · 0:59 0:59 A record number of people watched NCAA women's basketball this year. The Iowa-South Carolina game average almost 19 million viewers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor