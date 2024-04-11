Accessibility links
What to know about the IRS's tax filing experiment : The Indicator from Planet Money With tax season upon us, many people are paying someone or a software to get their tax returns done. A small group of people, however, are filing online directly with ... the IRS. For free. Today on the show: how the IRS's tax filing experiment came to be, how it's been working so far, and who doesn't like it.

The Indicator from Planet Money

The IRS wants to do your taxes for free. Will it last?

(Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
With tax season upon us, many people are paying someone or a software to get their tax returns done. A small group of people, however, are filing online directly with ... the IRS. For free.

Today on the show: how the IRS's tax filing experiment came to be, how it's been working so far, and who doesn't like it.

