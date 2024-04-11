The IRS wants to do your taxes for free. Will it last?
Scott Olson/Getty Images
With tax season upon us, many people are paying someone or a software to get their tax returns done. A small group of people, however, are filing online directly with ... the IRS. For free.
Today on the show: how the IRS's tax filing experiment came to be, how it's been working so far, and who doesn't like it.
